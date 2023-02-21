Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – American rapper, Tyga and Canadian music star, Avril Lavigne were spotted getting cozy after having dinner at one of Los Angeles’ celebrity hotspots.

TMZ reported that Tyga, Avril and a few others grabbed dinner at NOBU Sunday night, February 19, and it reportedly seemed like they were hitting it off. The two hugged it out after dinner in the parking lot, but then left together in the same car.

Sources close to both Avril and Tyga say they’ve been hanging out together a lot lately, but it’s unclear if things are at all romantic.

It has however been reported that Avril and singer, Mod Sun got engaged in March 2022 while in Paris, and the two dated for about a year before he proposed. Mod’s new album “God Save The Teen” features several songs dedicated to Avril, including one titled “Avril’s Song” with the lyrics, “She blew me a kiss, And I didn’t wanna blow my brains out anymore. And she is everything I’m not. Without her, I am lost.”

While Mod was not present at the NOBU dinner on Sunday, February 19, the two however attended a pre-Grammy party together earlier this month.