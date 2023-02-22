Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Hours after Canadian singer, Avril Lavigne was spotted getting cozy with American rapper, Tyga, it’s been reported that she’s called off her engagement with fiance, Mod Sun.

Sources close to the now-former couple told TMZ that the two had tried to make things work recently, going “on and off” over the last few months, but it just wasn’t right. They’ve now called off their engagement and no longer together.

What led to the split is still unclear but it was gathered that there was no cheating on either side.

Avril and Mod got engaged last year in March during a trip to Paris. He recently released a new album titled “God Save the Teen” with a handful of songs dedicated to Avril.

The pair were recently spotted together at an event for The Grammys, just a couple weeks before he left for a tour.