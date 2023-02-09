Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 February 2023 – A young Audi Driver who fuelled at Ola petrol station along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway and drove off without paying is a serial thief.

Last month, he did the same thing at a Shell petrol station in Karen.

According to road safety agency Sikika, he fuelled Ksh 7,000 and drove off without paying.

The matter was reported to the police but no action was taken against him.

Just recently, his parents were forced to settle Ksh 8,000 fuel bill that he drove off without paying at a petrol station along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway after social media pressure.

His car’s registration number is KCS 835S.

Petrol station attendants should be careful whenever they see his car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.