Saturday, 04 February 2023 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been kicked out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad for the knockout stages to make room for new £107m signing Enzo Fernandez.

The striker has not started a single game for Chelsea since November aa he continues to struggle with form.

Reports in Spain claim that the 33-year-old was desperate to leave Stamford Bridge – and would have preferred a return to Barcelona but he did not exit during the January window.

Aubameyang has however started all six games for Chelsea in the Champions League this year, scoring against AC Milan at Stamford Bridge and the San Siro.

Chelsea have also been forced to leave £35million January signing Benoit Badiashile out of their Champions League squad, while wantaway winger Hakim Ziyech keeps his place.

New signings Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix join Fernandez in being added to Chelsea’s squad.

The Blues come up against Borussia Dortmund across two legs in the last-16 later this month