Thursday, February 2, 2023 – President William Ruto has been told to stop attacking his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta if he wants to rule the country in peace.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, lawyer Ndegwa Njiru urged Ruto to stop attacking Uhuru, claiming to attack the former President is akin to attacking Nyumba Ya Mumbi (Kikuyus).

Ndegwa, who is a fierce critic of the Ruto administration, said despite being rejected in August, Uhuru is still a son of Gikuyu and he is respected in the entire region.

To drive his point home, Njiru pointed to a popular Gikuyu proverb, “Nyumba na riika itiumagwo (You cannot opt out of your family or your community)

“Mr.Nabii @WilliamsRuto by attacking President Uhuru u are DIRECTLY attacking Nyumba ya Mùmbi…Uhuru is our SON who stood with the COMMUNITY in 2007.

“In Kikuyu, we have a proverb that says “Nyumba na riika itumagwo”meaning u can neither opt out of your family nor your community,” Njiru wrote on his Twitter page.

Ruto and his lieutenants have in the past week been attacking Uhuru, claiming he is sponsoring Azimio One Kenya Alliance protest rallies since he doesn’t want to pay taxes.

