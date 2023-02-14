Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has finally revealed the people funding banditry in the North Rift region.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Natembeya revealed that Nairobians are the ones financing bandit attacks in North Rift.

According to him, the demand for meat in Nairobi and other neighbouring counties fan banditry in the North Rift region.

The former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner noted that 70 per cent of the meat sold in Nairobi and Nakuru comes from the North Rift.

Natembeya alleged that the stolen cattle are transported at night and delivered to various slaughterhouses within the city.

“You will never find the horns of slaughtered cows whenever you visit Dagoretti slaughterhouse because people identify their animals using the horns,” Natembeya stated.

“The good people of Nairobi eat these animals. You are funding bandits in the Rift Valley,” he added.

The first-term governor claimed that some business people buy the cattle stolen from different warring communities and then transport them at night to Nairobi and Nakuru.

He further blamed police officers, who he argued promoted the outlawed trade by facilitating the night transportation of animals.

“Those people buying the stolen animals collaborate with law enforcement officers in such a way that they cannot even be apprehended,” the governor further claimed.

However, he urged President William Ruto to devise a new way of remunerating cops deployed to combat banditry in the North Rift region.

