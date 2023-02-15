Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is a respected man in Africa despite being vilified by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government led by President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after the son of Jomo landed a top position at the African Union on Tuesday.

Uhuru was appointed as the head of AU’s Election Observation Mission to Nigeria.

The former president will lead a team of 90 observers to the Nigerian elections due on February 25.

This is the second assignment for Mr. Kenyatta by the African Union.

Soon after he retired, the AU appointed him as a member of the troika of negotiators in the conflict between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. The team also had former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and former South African Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

The African Union said Uhuru and his team will “provide an accurate and impartial assessment of the electoral process, including the degree to which the conduct of the elections meets regional, continental and international standards for democratic elections”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.