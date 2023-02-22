Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has challenged the government of President William Ruto to arrest Raila Odinga if it means business over the alleged raid on former Interior CS Fred Matiangi’s home.

This is after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) summoned Matiangi’s lawyer Danston Omari for allegedly lying to the public about the raid.

Taking to his Twitter, Miguna told Ruto’s government to stop going for small fish like Omari and instead go for Raila because he also misled Kenyans about the alleged raid.

He noted that Raila should be forced to appear before the DCI to give his statement over the alleged police raid on Matiangi’s Karen Home; otherwise, Kenyans will know that Ruto fears the old man.

“Summon conman Raila Odinga, too, otherwise Kenyans will believe that you fear him and that there are two (in)justices for Kenyans: one for plutocrats and the other for ordinary citizens!” Miguna stated.

Raila and Omari were among the people who were present at Matiangi’s home on the night of the alleged police raid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST