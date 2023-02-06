Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – Former California Governor and Hollywood star, Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic accident that sent a bicyclist to the Emergency Room.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Arnold was driving in West Los Angeles on Sunday morning, when a woman riding a bike on the road suddenly swerved into his lane and made contact with his vehicle.

The woman was transported to a hospital after first responders arrived at the scene. While an investigation is ongoing, law enforcement officials have said Schwarzenegger is not at fault for the collision. The woman suffered minor injuries and is expected to be fine.