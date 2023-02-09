Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 February 2023 – Equity bank has been trending on Twitter after disgruntled customers lodged numerous complaints against the bank after losing money from their bank accounts through fraud.

A Twitter user narrated how his father lost over Ksh 270,000 from his bank account, only to find out later that the scam was masterminded by fraudsters from Mulot.

The Mulot fraudsters might have worked in cahoots with rogue Equity bank staff.

