Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – British boxer, Anthony Joshua has confirmed that he will face American, Jermaine Franklin at the 02 Arena in April.

The former world heavyweight champion will be hoping to return to winning ways following defeats to Ukrainian, Oleksandr Usyk.

This is coming after Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin had agreed on a deal for the bout.

Joshua took to social media on Monday to confirm the fight, which will be broadcast on DAZN.

In the official fight poster he wrote ‘new dawn,’ appearing to promise that he will bring a better version of himself when he takes to the ring on April 1.

The fight will be the first of Joshua’s new five-year partnership with DAZN with his April showdown included in the streaming service’s $9:99 per month subscription.

‘Mentally and physically I feel ready,’ Joshua said.

‘I want to put on a show and impress my coach as he has high standards. Franklin has a good style and a great attitude, which he has shown in recent fights.

‘This will be my first fight broadcast on DAZN in the UK and it will be globally available on the platform.

‘I want to thank DAZN for supporting both myself and the sport of boxing as a whole. I would also like to thank the team at 258 and Matchroom Boxing.’