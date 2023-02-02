Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, February 2, 2023 – A close ally of Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has been summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) for making incitement remarks during the Azimio rally at Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday.

Peter Imwatok, who is Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader, was summoned by the commission on Wednesday for telling Azimio supporters that they will storm the State House and evict President William Ruto and First Lady Rachael Ruto.

“Take notice that you are hereby summoned to come before the National and Integration Committee on February 7, at 11 a.m., to assist the commission with the aforementioned ongoing investigations,” the NCIC letter stated.

The commission further said failure to cooperate will result in additional charges under Section 63(c) and Section 63(e) of the NCIC act.

This comes days after the arrest of Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo, over similar allegations.

Odhiambo had been summoned by NCIC and was arrested while waiting to be grilled by the commission in Upper Hill.

However, a Nairobi court on Wednesday released Odhiambo unconditionally, saying “the charges were based on non-existent law”

