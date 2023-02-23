Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has suffered a heavy blow once again after a prominent Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) governor said he will not participate in the anti-Ruto protest rallies.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kakamega County Governor, Fernandes Barasa, said he will not participate in the protest rallies because the elections are over and it is time to fulfill the promises he made to the electorate.

“We are very busy since the elections are over to deliver to the people of Kenya what we had promised them during the election period.

“We don’t have that time for political actions because Kenyans had made a choice during the elections,” Barasa said.

The governor, who was elected on the ODM party ticket in last year’s General Election, further said that it’s time to unite Kenyans and not sow seeds of discord among residents.

“Let’s work with elected leaders for the country to have peace and development,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST