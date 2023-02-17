Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 February 2023 – An undercover cop has paraded the faces of two young men believed to be the masterminds of sim swap fraud in Mulot.

The fraud suspects have been arrested several times but they always buy their freedom using money obtained fraudulently.

They target users of Safaricom’s M-Pesa and other mobile money platforms and defraud them of their hard-earned cash.

The dreaded undercover police officer is now threatening to take the law into his own hands since the suspects are repeat offenders.

Mulot has gained notoriety as the unlikely headquarters of mobile money crimes in Kenya and probably the East African region.

Tech-savvy fraudsters have camped in the sleepy town where they defraud unsuspecting victims of millions of shillings.

Below are photos of the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.