Monday, February 13, 2023 – Chris Brown is making it known that he will never be called to perform at the Super Bowl.

Over the weekend, his ex-girlfriend Rihanna took the stage to perform at the Superbowl Halftime Show, where she revealed that is pregnant with Baby number 2.

Chris Brown, who is in Dublin, showed love for her on social media then continued promoting his show in Dublin.

Shortly after Rihanna performed, a fan commented to Chris Brown: ‘When are you performing at the Super Bowl we need you at the next one.’

Breezy swiftly responded, ‘Never shawty. American media AINT FA me. Rather be where I’m welcomed.’