Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Queen Sekinat Aramide Ajoke, a wife of a King in Nigeria called Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, has said all men are promiscuous in nature except those that are yet to be born.

The monarch’s wife who stated this in an interview with BBC News, said that she’s not bothered by her husband’s love for women because none can take her place in his life.

She recalled how she met the king and married him despite the fact that he loves women a lot.

‘My mum has a shop on Lagos Island. That’s where the king, Oba Saheed Ademola saw me and picked interest in me. I gave him a chance and we became friends,” she narrated.

“However, I told him that I had a boyfriend at the time but he said there’s no problem with that since we were only going to be friends.”

“Whenever I tell him that I’m going to see my boyfriend, he usually insists on accompanying me there.”

“In fact, he knew my boyfriend then. Eventually, we started dating.”

“And in 2003, he proposed to me, saying he wanted me to be his wife.”

“I love him and he also loves me’ despite the fact that he had other women in his life.”

“For someone like him, who loves women, I ought to have turned him down that I cannot cope but we got along till he proposed and we got married.’ she said.

‘God has given me a patient and enduring spirit since childhood, my husband knows that I don’t disturb him on issues that have to do with women.”

“That is because I know he truly loves me, and he always puts me first. So, I’m not scared because I know no one can take my place or anyone that’ll make me start questioning my place in his life,’

‘And I am aware that he knows what is good. So there’s nothing that scares me. He has different friends. I have no problem with him liking women because I know that no one can take my place,’

The Queen also advised wives to imbibe patience in dealing with their promiscuous husbands because it’s the typical nature of men to cheat.

‘It’s basically all men, it does not have to do with my husband alone. It is now left for the wife at home to handle the situation well,’ she said.

“There is no man that is not promiscuous, it’s not possible except those that are yet to be born,’ she added.

