Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – Alec Baldwin has been sued by three “Rust” crew members who are now claiming that him shooting Halyna Hutchins was a tragedy waiting to happen.

Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin and Reese Price who were the dolly operator, set costumer and key grip on “Rust” respectively, have filed a lawsuit against Alec and the “Rust” production at large. They are claiming they were among the 7 people in the church set on the day the shooting happened.

In the legal documents obtained by TMZ, the crew members alleged that there were countless safety protocols that were overlooked from the top down throughout the entire shoot. They claimed this to the killing which they claimed rocked them to their core, emotionally and otherwise.

The three crew members place a lot of the blame on what they claim was the producers’ decision to use “operable firearms” during 17 of the 21 scheduled film days despite the option to use alternatives like replicas, rubber prop guns, or special effects.

One of the safety shortcuts they claimed they observed on set include not properly investigating previous accidental discharges that occurred prior to the day of the incident.

They alleged that Alec and others screwed the pooch with the hiring of armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, even though she “lacked essential experience.”

The lawsuit also alleges Dave Halls cut corners when it came to safety protocols. They added that Alec plowed ahead with them and this led to the death of Hutchins in 2021.

Narrating how Hutchins was shot dead, they claimed Gutierrez-Reed told Halls that she didn’t have a chance to check the gun before handing it off to him. Halls then took it and told Alec it was “cold,” without checking.

When Halyna and director, Joel Souza were hit by the bullet during a tech rehearsal, the crew members allege they were forced to spring into action and assist, which they say haunts them to this day and has left them traumatized. Now, they’re suing for negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress and asking for unspecified damages.

Alec is already dealing with other lawsuits from other crew members and also facing criminal charges from New Mexico which he has pled not guilty to.