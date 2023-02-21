Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly, Robert Alai, has blasted Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua, for lying to the public on what caused the death of foreign affairs staff David Gathutu.

Mutua took to his social platforms and alleged that Gathutu died after a short illness while on assignment abroad.

However, Alai has now revealed that he committed suicide by jumping off from the 4th floor of a building in Trafalgar Square in London because of frustrations by the office of foreign affairs.

“What Alfred Mutua isn’t telling you is that David Gatuthu jumped from the 4th floor of a building in Trafalgar Square because of frustrations by the office of CS Foreign Affairs,” Alai wrote.

Mutua is trying to cover up his death.

Gatuthu was a counselor at Kenya’s High Commission in the UK.

