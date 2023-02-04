Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, 04 February 2023 – Netizens have hilariously reacted to photos of a lady who denounced Akorino faith after falling in love with a white man.
She would wear long dresses that covered her body when she was a member of the Akorino sect but these days, she openly parades her flesh in tiny bikinis.
Check out her transformation.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
