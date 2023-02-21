Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus honoured the passing of fellow Ghanaian countryman Christian Atsu who died in the Turkey earthquake by revealing a message underneath his playing shirt after scoring for his club on Sunday.

Kudus celebrated by paying his respects to Atsu and marked the moment with the symbolic gesture of removing his shirt inside the Johan Cryuff Arena as team-mates consoled him.

Underneath his red and white playing top, the 22-year-old revealed an undershirt message ‘R.I.P Atsu’ written on it.

Atsu was sadly found dead in the aftermath of the destructive 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey on February 6.

The lifeless body was recovered from the rubble nine days later and brought back to Ghana on Sunday night, February 19.