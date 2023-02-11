Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, February 11, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has sympathized with Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga after his loyal ‘Generals’ gave his Mlolongo protest rally on Friday a wide berth.

Raila Odinga’s generals led by Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o, and his Siaya Counterpart, James Orengo, were missing from the poorly attended rally.

Others who were missing include Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed and former Mombasa County Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

In a tweet on Friday, Ahmednasir, who is a fierce critic of Raila Odinga, wondered why Raila Odinga has been abandoned by his generals and he is now being accompanied by recruits of privates, corporals, and a few Sergeants who have no political experience.

“No GENERALS (ie Hon Orego, Joho, Junet, etc), No COLONELS…Not even Majors…Hon Raila’s foot soldiers in his rallies are now exclusively new recruit of privates, corporals and few Sergeants…sample these…,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

