Thursday, February 16, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi-based lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has urged Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome to open investigations into claims by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that he hired ethical hackers to compromise the August 9th, 2022 presidential election.

Raila, who spoke with Ramogi TV on Monday, said he hired ethical hackers to hack into Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) systems and the data showed that he won the election with 8.1 million votes against President William Ruto’s 5.9 million votes.

However, in a social media post on Wednesday, Ahmednasir said Raila should be investigated because hacking is a criminal offense.

“Hon Raila confesses to “ethical” stealing of the August 2022 election. That he failed to successfully steal doesn’t mean he didn’t commit a criminal offense,” Ahmednasir said.

“His confession is unequivocal. The IG of police must open a criminal inquiry,” Ahmednasir added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST