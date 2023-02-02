Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 2, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has revealed to Kenyans that the families of late former President Daniel Moi and former President Uhuru Kenyatta have been exempted from paying taxes for decades.

According to Ruto functionaries, Presidents Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Moi had a law gazetted exempting them from paying estate inheritance tax.

“This section shall not apply to His Excellency Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, nor to His Excellency Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi,” reads the section of Estate Duty Act

This issue of Uhuru and Moi families not paying taxes has become a political hot potato in the country and every leader wants to comment on it.

On Thursday, Kericho County Senator Aaron Cheruiyot said the issue of the Moi and Kenyatta families’ not paying taxes has exposed how dynasties have for years taken captive every sector of Kenya’s economy.

Cheruiyot, who is a close ally of Ruto, said after exposing how Moi and Kenyatta’s families have not been paying taxes, they will now go further and expose how Kenya Power has been looting from Kenyans by inserting silly clauses on the first line of load and demurrage.

“Kenya Must be fixed. Unyoked from the stranglehold of dynasties who have for so long taken captive every sector of our economy. Taxes is done. Next is exploitative Power Purchase agreements with silly clauses on the first line of load & demurrage. Parliament will do the needful,” Cheruiyot stated on his Twitter page on Thursday.

