Monday, February 6, 2023 – An African footballer in Spain has died after he collapsed on the pitch.

Ado Hadi, 21, who plays for CD Madridejos in the Spanish Terceira division, collapsed and died during his side’s home match against SP Cabanillas on Sunday, February 5.

In a Castilla-La Mancha Football Federation statement, Hadi reportedly collapsed ‘for no apparent reasons’ in the 39th minute of the ill-fated match.

The medical team on the ground at the Municipal Toledo ground immediately came to his aide but efforts to revive him proved abortive as he was later pronounced dead minutes after.

‘The Castilla-La Mancha Football Federation and Castilian-La Mancha football, with its President Pablo Burillo at the helm, are totally dismayed at such an event,’ the statement read.

‘For this reason, the federative body remains at the disposal of CD Madridejos for everything it needs in these difficult times.’

The 21-year-old Hadi last played in Nigeria with Jigawa Golden Stars.

Until his death, Hadi was one of the four Nigerian players playing for CD Madridejos.

Club Deportivo Madridejos is a football club based in Madridejos, Castile-La Mancha in Spain.