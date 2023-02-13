Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 13, 2023 – Blue Ivy, 11, joined her dad Jay-Z to watch Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night, Feb. 12.

Jay-Z, 53, smiled happily as he walked onto the field at State Farm Stadium with his arm lovingly draped around his eldest child before posing for photos.

Jay-Z chose to rep his entertainment agency Roc Nation, which he founded back in 2008, on his black hoodie. He completed his cool look with a pair of dark pants and matching sunglasses.

Blue Ivy donned a backwards baseball cap and black shades. She also wore an oversized Tupac graphic and zip-up hoodie as well as a gold chain.

Watch the video below.