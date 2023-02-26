Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 25, 2023 – Rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West & Adidas have reportedly reached an agreement to release the remaining scheduled pairs of Yeezys for 2023 after the clothing giants lost $1.3B since they terminated his contract.

Taking to Twitter, @kanyestreams1, an account dedicated to reporting news relating to Ye, reported that the American rapper reached an agreement with Adidas.

Kanye’s Yeezy brand will not be designing new shoes but will instead assist in the sale of the current ones

“Reports say Adidas & Ye have reached an agreement. No new Yeezy branded designs. Only selling current Yeezy branded products that Adidas cannot sell without Ye. No update on future after these are sold. Pirate Blacks will be one of the first release.”

Adidas ended its partnership with Ye late last year over his antisemitic comments, saying it “doesn’t tolerate antisemitism”.

Even though Adidas or Kanye West have not in anyway responded to the reports, Kanye’s fans have taken to social media to celebrate the reported news.

@Esther83551041 posted: “It’s funny they couldn’t sell without him. I keep saying, never try to destroy the mouth that kept you on the map. I knew the day would come when they’ll reach out to him. You can’t cancel what God himself has not cancelled, it’s never possible”

@MatrixMachineYT replied: “Considering what happened a few months ago, this is a massive win for Yeezy.” @goated_jus commented: “God’s not finished. Ye’s not finished.”

@Abhinav00000786 wrote: Yeezy brand is far bigger than Adidas.”

@SpotOnLee also said: “Kanye should demand 50% of profits.” @NirmithRai also shared: “Finally. All this petty fighting is done.” @22stone44 added: “Whatever the deal was, I hope it’s a ladder and not steps.”