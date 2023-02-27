Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 26, 2023 – Adele and Rich Paul are reportedly engaged.

The British singer, 34, and her sports agent beau, 41, are said to be planning a summer wedding, two years after going public with their relationship.

The news was disclosed by online gossip site Deux Moi, who said that the claims had come from a ‘very reliable source’.

Adele also added fuel to the fire after he was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger at her latest Las Vegas show over the weekend.

The Easy On Me hitmaker has been wearing the sparkler since as early as last February, when she debuted the ring at the BRIT Awards in 2022.

Adele and Rich last publicly appeared together at the Superbowl earlier this month.

In December she paid tribute to her rumoured fiance by dedicating a song to him during one of her Vegas shows.

The Someone Like You singer sang Happy Birthday to him during her set. She added: ‘And I love him more than life itself, so can we wish him happy birthday? His name’s Rich!’

Adele has been performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her Weekends With Adele residency, which kicked off in November.