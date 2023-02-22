Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Actress Wumi Toriola has become a house owner.

She shared the good news on her IG page today February 22.

She posted a video of the house and wrote

‘’Of a truth,it is the Lord’s doing and it is marvelous in our sight.

Congratulations to me as i am a BONAFIDE owner of one of these units

Newest Lekki house owner

To my maker,i bring back the Glory to you…

#002#lekkihouseowner#”

Watch the video she shared below