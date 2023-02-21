Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s engaged to long-time girlfriend, Ramona Agruma after a romantic Disney proposal.

The 42-year-old shared the news of her engagement with her Instagram followers on Sunday, Feb. 19.

In the first snap, Rebel held up her new fiancée’s hand, showcasing the diamond ring on her finger.

The couple wore matching outfits consisting of a white and pink striped jumper with a blue heart etched onto it.

In the second photo, Rebel and Romana were both on one knee, surrounded by pink flower petals, with the iconic disney castle in the background.

Rebel captioned the photos: “We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

