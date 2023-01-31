Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Actress Osas Ighodaro has shared sexy new bikini photos of herself on Instagram.

The mum of one, who is currently in the U.S. accompanied the photos with a watermelon emoji.

See more below