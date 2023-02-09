Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Actress Naturi Naughton and her husband Two Lewis are expecting their first child together.

The 37-year-old Queen star, who is already mom to 5-year-old daughter Zuri tells PEOPLE she’s excited about this major moment for her family.

The actress said: “I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me. My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.”

Naughton says she felt “so grateful” upon learning her family is growing, noting she was “still on a high” from the couple’s romantic April wedding at the St. Regis Buckhead in Atlanta.

“When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him,” Naughton reveals. ‘It was such a special moment.’

The family is preparing for their new arrival by “reading a lot,” checking out baby apps and hiring a doula.

“There’s so much more to learn this time around!” the actress says.

“We look forward to bonding in a new way and actually applying our wedding vows on this journey to parenthood! This is Two’s first baby, so he’s extra excited to create another human,” Naughton shares. “Even through the many challenges that can occur with pregnancy, we want to push ourselves to be the best partners and the best parents we can be!”