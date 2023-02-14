Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Actress Mercy Aigbe has shared more videos from her baecation with her husband, Kazim Adeoti, in Maldives.

The couple is on the Island for to enjoy Valentine’s Day celebrations.

See the videos below