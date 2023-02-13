Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, February 12, 2023 – Actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, are currently on baecation in Maldives Island.

She shared a video of them together on the Island.

Watch below