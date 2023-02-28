Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – American actor Tom Sizemore’s family are reportedly making an ‘end-of-life plan’ as he remains in a coma in a Los Angeles ICU with no sign of improvement following a brain aneurysm.

Sizemore’s manager, Charles Lago confirmed to TMZ that medical staff treating the 61-year-old Detroit native have recommended an end-of-life plan for the ailing actor.

The family of the actor, who played the role of Sergeant Horvath in the 1998 Steven Spielberg film Saving Private Ryan, is currently determining a course of action and will issue a statement indicating their choice when it is made.

‘We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank the hundreds of messages of prayers and support that have been received,’ Lago said. ‘This has been a difficult time for them.’

Lago said that Sizemore also known for appearing in films including Natural Born Killers, True Romance, and Heat, amid a turbulent personal life suffered an aneurysm following a February 18 stroke at his Los Angeles home.

In the medical incident, a person found the actor had collapsed, and emergency responders were summoned to the scene after 2 a.m. local time.

EMS crews then transported Sizemore to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Lago previously told FOX News on February 19 that Sizemore was at his South Main Street apartment in Los Angeles when he suffered a brain aneurysm and became unconscious.

‘He is in the hospital,’ Lago said. ‘His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best. ‘It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition under observation.’

TMZ first broke the news of Sizemore’s condition. DailyMail.com has reached out for comment from his representative, who has not yet responded.

Sizemore’s most recent role was in a new indie science fiction film, Impuratus, playing a police detective forced to believe in the supernatural after witnessing a Civil War veteran’s deathbed confession.

The actor’s career has been riddled with scandals, as he battled drug addition, and had several run-ins with the law. He has been arrested for driving under the influence, domestic violence, and possession of a controlled substance.