Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Hollywood actor, Richard Gere, 73, is reportedly recovering after he was hospitalized with pneumonia during his family trip to Mexico to celebrate his wife Alejandra Silva’s 40th birthday.

TMZ reports the actor was diagnosed with the lung infection after checking himself into a hospital near their vacation home in Nuevo Vallarta.

Gere was said to have been suffering from a cough prior to the trip, where his health supposedly deteriorated so severely he felt the need to seek medical attention.

The Officer And A Gentleman star is said to have spent one night in the hospital, where he received treatment for his illness.

Gere has since been discharged from the facility and his health is improving, according to the outlet’s sources. He was reputedly given antibiotics in order to continue his treatment as he recuperates from the infection outside the hospital.

Gere and Silva, a Spanish publicist both got married him in 2018 on his massive ranch in upstate New York.

The pair have since welcomed two sons together – Alexander, four, and a two-year-old whose name has not been made public.

Before his relationship with Silva, Gere was married to 1990s Supermodel Cindy Crawford and Bond girl Carey Lowell.Gere and Lowell were married from 2002 until 2016 and share a son called Homer, 23, who is named after the Pretty Woman star’s father.