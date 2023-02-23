Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Actor Ray Buffer will be having a day in court over his comic book theft debacle which includes surveillance video of him allegedly swiping the merch.

Southern California Comics had alleged that Ray stole $600 worth of comic books. They also handed cops security cam footage of the whole caper.

Another comic shop in L.A. County had also said it had similar footage from their store of Ray attempting to swipe comics. That owner was seen on camera booting him out of the store over it.

A rep for the San Diego City Attorney told TMZ that Ray has been charged with one count of misdemeanor petty theft over the October 2022 incident. He pled not guilty at his arraignment in January, and a further court hearing is scheduled next week.

The owner of Southern California Comics told the publication that he’s been notified by the City Attorney’s office that Ray’s lawyer is attempting to cut a deal to handle the matter by paying restitution to the shop and entering a diversion program. The shop owner however doesn’t think it’s enough.

