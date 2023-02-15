Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Actor Michael Okon and his wife are expecting their first child.

He shared the good news on his Instagram page today and photos from their maternity photo shoot as well as photos from their gender reveal.

The couple got married in December 2018.

Congrats to them!

See more photos below