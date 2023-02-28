Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – Actor Adeniyi Johnson has released the maternity photos he took with his wife, Seyi Edun, when she was pregnant.
The couple welcomed a set of twins after waiting for seven years.
See more photos below
