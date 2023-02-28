Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – Actor Adeniyi Johnson has released the maternity photos he took with his wife, Seyi Edun, when she was pregnant.

The couple welcomed a set of twins after waiting for seven years.

See more photos below