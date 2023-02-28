Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – Actor Adeniyi Johnson and his wife, Seyi Edun, have welcomed a set of twins.

The couple, who waited on God for a child for 7 years after their wedding, took to Instagram to share the good news.

Proud dad Adeniyi shared photos of their babies’ hands and wrote: “HALLELUYHA!!! LATEST TWINS DAD IN TOWN….. My wife and I waited for Seven years … GOD IS INDEED GOD… He planned it as a birthday gift for me … Friends, Family, Fans, well wishers and Associates I am happy and pleased to announce to you all that I am the latest TWINS DAD!!! My wife is doing fine and Ibeji are doing great… THANK YOU ALL!!!

“This is why I couldn’t post or celebrate my birthday.. I didn’t even remember it’s my birthday… Apologies for not replying messages, taking calls or commenting on your posts I hope this good news will make you pardon me.. I love you all.

“THANK YOU @i_am_shai for these beautiful kids .. God keep and protect them for us .. I LOVE YOU BABY.”