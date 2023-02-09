Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu has bought a hearse for his people.

The lawmaker commissioned the hearse as an initiative to help her constituents during bereavement. She hoped to avail an option for her constituents and save them from hearse owners known for charging hefty amounts for their services.

According to the legislator, the move was conceived in response to the frequent calls for help in times of grief by her constituents. She noted that the majority of calls are related to illnesses or bereavement.

The MP will cater for the hearse’s driver, fuel and other expenses that would have otherwise remained a burden to mourning families.

“This hearse is fully donated and funded by me as an MP and no constituent will have to pay anything for it, all that our bereaved constituent will do is give us the information in time so that we make arrangements for it,” she stated.

However, the move has sparked mixed reaction from residents who have argued that it is an abomination to anticipate death in Luo culture because what the MP has done is to anticipate death.

Some even expressed their disappointment with the decision to prioritize a hearse in a constituency where its population was grappling with other challenges.

“Our leaders prefer supporting the dead instead of the living or the sick,” another one commented.

However, in her defence, Buyu dismissed critics insinuating that she was wishing death upon her constituents.

She affirmed that the hearse would come in handy for constituents who are unable to meet transport costs for their departed loved ones.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.