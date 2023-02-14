Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 February 2023 – An unidentified wealthy Kenyan has surprised his lover with an expensive gift on Valentine’s Day.

Citizen TV’s senior reporter Seth Olale shared a photo of a posh Range Rover Velar being ferried to an unknown destination and wondered how someone can afford such an expensive gift as millions of Kenyans complain about harsh economic times.

“Yaani someone has money to gift someone an SUV new model this Valentine’s with the state of the economy,” Olale wrote on Twitter and shared the photo.

