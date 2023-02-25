Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 25 February 2023 – A village househelp has been accused of being a homewrecker.

She is said to have seduced her employer’s husband.

Her aggrieved employer was reportedly forced to move out of her matrimonial home after she discovered that the lady she had entrusted with household chores was secretly seeing her husband.

In fact, her husband wants to marry her.

The househelp’s photos were shared on a popular women’s Facebook group and potential employers warned to be careful with her.

Check out the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.