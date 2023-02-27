Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 February 2023 – An undated video of popular Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh opening up about his marriage with Edday has surfaced on social media, days after she called it quits.

In the video, the host asks Samidoh to disclose to the viewers the most romantic thing that he has ever done for his wife.

While responding to the question, the singer reveals that his wife is a no-nonsense woman and is not impressed by romantic stunts.

According to Samidoh, even when he tries to tickle her, she fumes and lectures him like a baby.

“Bibi yangu hapendi mchezo. Ata nikijaribu kumgusa analeta shida,” Samidoh says, adding that Edday behaves like a parent to him.

The video comes at a time when the singer’s marriage is reportedly on the rocks after his wife called it quits a few days ago.

