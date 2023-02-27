Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 February 2023 – A controversial Ghanaian pastor who by the name Pastor Blinks is in the news again after ladies who lead praise and worship in his church were filmed wearing bikinis.

In the video that has since gone viral, the young ladies can be seen standing on the pulpit leading praise and worship while wearing bras and lingerie.

They flaunted their juicy curves to the congregants during the powerful worship session.

This is not the first time that Pastor Blinks is going viral for pulling crazy stunts in church.

Last year, a video of him shaving the armpits and pubic hair of his female congregants during a church service went viral.

He was subsequently arrested by the police and charged in court.

Watch the viral video of praise and worship ladies dressed in bikinis.

