Tuesday, 21 February 2023 – A nurse who works at a public hospital in Kisii is on the spot after he was caught sneaking out of the hospital with stolen medicine.

Concerned members of the public got a tip-off that the nurse had a habit of stealing medicine from the hospital, leaving patients suffering.

They laid a trap for him as he was leaving the hospital and demanded to search his bag.

They recovered the stolen medicine hidden in the bag.

Cases of rogue medical workers stealing medicine from public hospitals are common.

They sell the medicines to unscrupulous traders who run chemists and private hospitals.

Watch the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.