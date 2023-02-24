Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 February 2023 – A trending video of a police officer threatening a truck driver with a pistol has caused an uproar on social media.

The corrupt cop stopped the driver along a major highway and demanded a bribe.

The long-distance driver was transporting charcoal using his truck, giving the rogue cop an opportunity to extort from him.

At first, the driver was hesitant to give a bribe, leading to a confrontation.

As the scuffle ensued, the law enforcer whipped out a pistol and threatened to shoot the truck’s tyres.

The driver could be heard in the video trying to beg for mercy from the cop but his plea fell on deaf ears.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.