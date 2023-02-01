Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 01 February 2023 – Former Vihiga Member of Parliament Andrew Ligale sparked debate on social media after he was pictured waiting for treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The former MP was spotted masked up, dressed in a cheap suit, and sitting on a concrete barrier adjacent to the hospital’s parking lot.

He looked frail and in deep thought.

Netizens flooded social media with varied opinions after the ex-MP’s photo went viral on Twitter.

“Save for retirement: This is ex-Vihiga MP Andrew Ligale waiting for treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital. The alumnus of Alliance High, Makerere and Nottingham University, was once a wealthy director of Physical Planning, Ministry of Lands,” a social media user wrote.

Politician Justina Wamae joined the debate and noted that MPs should always endeavour to better all sectors in the country not just for Kenyans’ sake but their own.

“A cook must consume what they cook. Public institutions should be strengthened so that even those in power can consume the services. We can start with quality public health care and education as we move forward,” Wamae remarked.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.