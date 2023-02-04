Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 04 February 2023 – A controversial South African preacher who goes by the name Apostle Mohlala is making a killing selling ‘miracle water’ to his congregants.

The water is packaged in 1-litre bottles and branded with his images.

He sells 1 bottle for 10 dollars (Ksh 1,000).

He claims the water is anointed and once he sprinkles it on his congregants, they receive instant miracles.

He was recently captured on camera sprinkling the water on his followers after they planted a seed of 10 dollars.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.