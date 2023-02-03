Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 03 February 2023 – A middle-aged lady is nursing injuries after an angry mob descended on her for trying to burn down her boyfriend’s house in the Buruburu area, Nairobi.

Mary Atieno is said to have gotten into a scuffle with her boyfriend over unknown issues.

According to a police report, the couple was heard arguing before smoke started billowing from the house.

Neighbours quickly put out the fire before it could spread to adjacent houses.

After the fire was extinguished, the angry crowd attacked and injured Atieno as the boyfriend fled the melee.

Police have since launched investigations into the matter.

Watch video of the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.