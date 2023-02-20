Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – A needy parent in Kangundo took to the streets to beg for money from well-wishers so that he can take his daughter to the University.

His bright daughter was admitted to Chuka University to study engineering after performing well in her KCSE exams.

However, he cannot afford to pay the University fees.

He dressed in a sack and lifted a placard to express his woes.

See photos.

